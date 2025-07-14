Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers [Image 2 of 7]

    Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A group of U. S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, takes the photo at the rooftop at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2025. Soldiers explore famous places in Seoul through the tour. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 00:41
    Photo ID: 9203035
    VIRIN: 250724-A-BW769-5672
    Resolution: 6264x4176
    Size: 986.78 KB
    Location: SEOUL, KR
