Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A group of U. S. Soldiers, assigned to Camp Casey and Camp Hovey, takes the photo at the rooftop at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2025. Soldiers explore famous places in Seoul through the tour. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)