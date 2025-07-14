Camp Casey CRO Hosts Seoul City Tour for Newcomers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U. S. Army Spc. Rence Davis, assigned to 6th Battalion, 37th Field Artillery Regiment, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, takes a photo of Gyeongbokgung Palace through the window at the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History, Seoul, South Korea, Jul. 24, 2025. Soldiers explore famous places in Seoul through the tour. (DoD photos by Cpl. Tae Kyung Lee, KATUSA)