    D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica [Image 3 of 3]

    D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica

    MONEAGUE, JAMAICA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Chad Pickering, incoming Bilateral Affairs Officer (BAO), and U.S. Capt. Aaron Lies, outgoing BAO, speak with a Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) soldier at Moneague Training Camp, St. Ann, during the Caribbean Regional Training Camp 2025, held July 12-27 across Jamaica. The District of Columbia National Guard's (DCNG) partnership with Jamaica, facilitated by the U.S. National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, promotes security cooperation through military engagements and interagency collaboration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton)

    This work, D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    Bilateral Affairs Officer
    Jamaica Defense Force
    D.C. National Guard
    JDF

