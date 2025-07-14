D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Chad Pickering, incoming Bilateral Affairs Officer (BAO), and U.S. Capt. Aaron Lies, outgoing BAO, speak with a Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) soldier at Moneague Training Camp, St. Ann, during the Caribbean Regional Training Camp 2025, held July 12-27 across Jamaica. The District of Columbia National Guard's (DCNG) partnership with Jamaica, facilitated by the U.S. National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, promotes security cooperation through military engagements and interagency collaboration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton)