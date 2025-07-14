Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica

    

    MONEAGUE, JAMAICA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason Melton 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angel Lopez Jr., senior defense official/defense attaché; U.S. Army Capt. Chad Pickering, incoming Bilateral Affairs Officer; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; U.S. Army Capt. Aaron Lies, outgoing Bilateral Affairs Officer, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith Jr., Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) for the DCNG, stand outside the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 18, 2025. Maj. Gen. Andonie and CSM Smith visited Jamaica to discuss ongoing partnerships between the D.C. National Guard and the Jamaica Defense Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 18:32
    Photo ID: 9202495
    VIRIN: 250718-F-KN692-2084
    Resolution: 7046x4643
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: MONEAGUE, JM
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica, by SMSgt Jason Melton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    
    

    

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    Bilateral Affairs Officer
    Jamaica Defense Force
    D.C. National Guard
    JDF

