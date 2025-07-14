D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Angel Lopez Jr., senior defense official/defense attaché; U.S. Army Capt. Chad Pickering, incoming Bilateral Affairs Officer; U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; U.S. Army Capt. Aaron Lies, outgoing Bilateral Affairs Officer, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith Jr., Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) for the DCNG, stand outside the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 18, 2025. Maj. Gen. Andonie and CSM Smith visited Jamaica to discuss ongoing partnerships between the D.C. National Guard and the Jamaica Defense Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton)