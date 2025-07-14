D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica

MONEAGUE, Jamaica – The District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG) has appointed U.S. Army Capt. Chad Pickering as its new Bilateral Affairs Officer (BAO) to Jamaica, solidifying its long-standing partnership with the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) through the State Partnership Program (SPP). Capt. Pickering succeeds U.S. Army Capt. Aaron Lies, who recently completed a successful two-year assignment in the role.



The BAO serves as the critical liaison facilitating military-to-military engagements and joint training, ensuring the continued strength of this long-standing partnership.



The transition was acknowledged during an outdoor reception at Moneague Training Camp in St. Ann, held in conjunction with the Caribbean Regional Training Camp 2025.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) of the DCNG, expressed full confidence in Pickering. "The D.C. Guard is in good hands, and Captain Pickering has my full support—he will excel," said Andonie. He also thanked Lies for his "dedicated service over the past two years."



For his part, Lies wished Pickering all the best and thanked the JDF for their support saying he has been impressed most by their “can-do” spirit. “Their ability to find a way to get to ‘yes’ in every situation reflects their dedication to building a stronger relationship with the D.C. National Guard,” he said.



“I am excited to join the team at the Embassy and to work with my JDF counterparts to build upon the great relationship DCNG has with JDF,” said Pickering. “My wife and I are extremely excited to be in Jamaica and eager to experience the rich culture and explore this beautiful country.”



Pickering brings with him 15 years of experience in the National Guard and over a decade of civilian service in legislative affairs within the Office of the Secretary of Defense. A graduate of the University of Iowa and the University of Oklahoma, Capt. Pickering holds a degree in International Relations and was commissioned into the Engineer Corps through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in 2015.



Brig. Ricardo Blidgen, commander of the Jamaica National Reserve, welcomed Pickering saying he anticipates continued success in our bilateral cooperation. He also thanked Lies for his service and dedication to their partnership. Blidgen also presented Lies with a JDF memento of appreciation.



The D.C. National Guard and Jamaica Defense Force look forward to the continued success of their strategic partnership under Pickering's leadership.

