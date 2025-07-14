D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Aaron Lies, outgoing Bilateral Affairs Officer, greets Brig. Ricardo Blidgen, commander of the Jamaica National Reserve, during the Caribbean Regional Training Camp 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 18, 2025. Capt. Lies completed a two-year tour in Jamaica serving as a critical liaison facilitating military-to-military engagements and joint training, ensuring the continued strength of a long-standing partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton)