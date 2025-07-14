U.S. Army Capt. Aaron Lies, outgoing Bilateral Affairs Officer, greets Brig. Ricardo Blidgen, commander of the Jamaica National Reserve, during the Caribbean Regional Training Camp 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 18, 2025. Capt. Lies completed a two-year tour in Jamaica serving as a critical liaison facilitating military-to-military engagements and joint training, ensuring the continued strength of a long-standing partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 18:32
|Photo ID:
|9202494
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-KN692-2659
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|MONEAGUE, JM
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Jason Melton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica
