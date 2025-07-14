Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica [Image 1 of 3]

    D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica

    MONEAGUE, JAMAICA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason Melton 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Aaron Lies, outgoing Bilateral Affairs Officer, greets Brig. Ricardo Blidgen, commander of the Jamaica National Reserve, during the Caribbean Regional Training Camp 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 18, 2025. Capt. Lies completed a two-year tour in Jamaica serving as a critical liaison facilitating military-to-military engagements and joint training, ensuring the continued strength of a long-standing partnership. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jason M. Melton)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 18:32
    Photo ID: 9202494
    VIRIN: 250718-F-KN692-2659
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.13 MB
    Location: MONEAGUE, JM
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. National Guard welcomes new Bilateral Affairs Officer to Jamaica [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Jason Melton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    Bilateral Affairs Officer
    Jamaica Defense Force
    D.C. National Guard
    JDF

