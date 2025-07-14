A Paratrooper assigned to the Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, prepares to move to a rally point during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9200868
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-AJ888-1015
|Resolution:
|5848x4162
|Size:
|15.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.