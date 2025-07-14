Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Noah Davis, a Paratrooper assigned to the Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rides in an Infantry Squad Vehicle to his team’s objective during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)