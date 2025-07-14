Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Paratrooper assigned to the Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, applies camouflage prior to a reconnaissance mission during Devil Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)