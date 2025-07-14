Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche [Image 1 of 5]

    Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Paratrooper assigned to the Multi Functional Reconnaissance Company, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, rides in an infantry squad vehicle to his team’s objective during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 10:45
    Photo ID: 9200864
    VIRIN: 250723-A-AJ888-1012
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 22.65 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company supports Devil Avalanche [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division, Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers, Lethality, MFRC

