Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lisa M. Heiss, the outgoing commander of the Soldier Recovery Unit – Fort Drum, speaks to attendees during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Heiss, a Wessington Springs, S.D. native, relinquished command of the SRU to Lt. Col. Jacob G. Ragsdale. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)