Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kyle J. Harper, senior enlisted leader of the Fort Drum Soldier Recovery Unit’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment and acting SRU command sergeant major, stands in front of the SRU’s color guard during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Lisa M. Heiss relinquished command of the SRU to Lt. Col. Jacob G. Ragsdale. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)