Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Kyle J. Harper, senior enlisted leader of the Fort Drum Soldier Recovery Unit’s Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment and acting SRU command sergeant major, stands in front of the SRU’s color guard during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Lisa M. Heiss relinquished command of the SRU to Lt. Col. Jacob G. Ragsdale. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 09:17
    Photo ID: 9200617
    VIRIN: 250717-A-HG995-1033
    Resolution: 4777x3412
    Size: 953 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander
    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SRU
    Soldier Recovery Unit
    Medical
    Change of Command
    Fort Drum
    Soldiers in Recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download