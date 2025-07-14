Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Col. Christina M. Buchner, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Drum, speaks to attendees during a change of command ceremony for the Fort Drum Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jacob G. Ragsdale assumed command of the SRU from Lt. Col. Lisa M. Heiss. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)