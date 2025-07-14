FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Col. Christina M. Buchner, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Drum, speaks to attendees during a change of command ceremony for the Fort Drum Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jacob G. Ragsdale assumed command of the SRU from Lt. Col. Lisa M. Heiss. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 09:17
|Photo ID:
|9200620
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-HG995-1067
|Resolution:
|2365x3310
|Size:
|922.12 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
