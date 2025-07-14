Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lisa M. Heiss, right, the outgoing commander of the Soldier Recovery Unit – Fort Drum, passes the unit’s flag, or colors, to Col. Christina M. Buchner, left, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Drum, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Heiss, Wessington Springs, S.D. native, relinquished command of the SRU to Lt. Col. Jacob G. Ragsdale. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)