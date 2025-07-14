Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lisa M. Heiss, right, the outgoing commander of the Soldier Recovery Unit – Fort Drum, passes the unit’s flag, or colors, to Col. Christina M. Buchner, left, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Drum, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Heiss, Wessington Springs, S.D. native, relinquished command of the SRU to Lt. Col. Jacob G. Ragsdale. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 09:17
    Photo ID: 9200618
    VIRIN: 250717-A-HG995-1054
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SRU
    Soldier Recovery Unit
    Medical
    Change of Command
    Fort Drum
    Soldiers in Recovery

