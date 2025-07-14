Fort Drum’s Soldier Recovery Unit welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jacob G. Ragsdale, right, the new commander of the Soldier Recovery Unit – Fort Drum, receives the unit’s flag, or colors, from Col. Christina M. Buchner, left, commander of the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity – Fort Drum, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Drum, N.Y., July 17, 2025. During the ceremony, Ragsdale, a Johnston City, Ill. Native, assumed command of the SRU from Lt. Col. Lisa M. Heiss. (U.S. Army Photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum MEDDAC Public Affairs)