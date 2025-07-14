Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade conduct pre-flight inspections in support of Devil Avalanche, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Pre-flight inspections involve carefully checking aircraft systems, components, and safety equipment to ensure proper function and readiness before takeoff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 00:06
|Photo ID:
|9197008
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-FH915-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Devil Avalanche [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jose Segarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.