Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pilots assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade conduct pre-flight inspections in support of Devil Avalanche, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Pre-flight inspections involve carefully checking aircraft systems, components, and safety equipment to ensure proper function and readiness before takeoff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)