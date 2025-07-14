Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Devil Avalanche [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Devil Avalanche

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Pilots assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Combat Aviation Brigade conduct pre-flight inspections in support of Devil Avalanche, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Pre-flight inspections involve carefully checking aircraft systems, components, and safety equipment to ensure proper function and readiness before takeoff. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 00:06
    Photo ID: 9196986
    VIRIN: 250722-A-FH915-1011
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Avalanche [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jose Segarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Devil Avalanche
    Devil Avalanche
    Devil Avalanche
    Devil Avalanche
    Devil Avalanche
    Devil Avalanche
    Devil Avalanche

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download