UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are staged at Simmons Army Airfield to support Devil Avalanche, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)