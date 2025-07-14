UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters are staged at Simmons Army Airfield to support Devil Avalanche, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a training event that demonstrates 1st Brigade’s capability to deploy anywhere in the world within 18 hours; maintaining the Division’s mission as the Immediate Response Force of the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Segarra)
|07.21.2025
|07.23.2025 00:06
|9196999
|250722-A-FH915-1034
|6720x4480
|2.29 MB
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
