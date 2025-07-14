5th Transportation Company lowers an Australian tank onto a transportation ship during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean McCallon)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 20:25
|Photo ID:
|9196716
|VIRIN:
|250719-A-WV425-1205
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Australian tanks aboard a U.S. Army watercraft [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.