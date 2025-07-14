Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian tanks aboard a U.S. Army watercraft [Image 9 of 9]

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Australian tanks aboard a U.S. transportation ship are loaded on the deck for transport during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean McCallon)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 20:25
