Australian tanks aboard a U.S. Army watercraft

Australian tanks aboard a U.S. transportation ship are loaded on the deck for transport during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean McCallon)