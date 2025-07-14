Australian tanks aboard a U.S. Army watercraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Australian Army Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment detach chains from a tank in preparation for transportation during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean McCallon)