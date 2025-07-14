The Sustainment Force Behind Talisman Sabre 2025"

Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nickson Schenk | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and Australian Army Maj. Gen. Carla Watts, commander of joint logistics, visits the Combined Joint Theater Support Component to attend a briefing about exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on Gallipoli Barracks in Brisbane, Australia, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk) see less | View Image Page

QUEENSLAND, Australia – The Combined Joint Theater Sustainment Component, a developing logistics command structure, is being tested during Talisman Sabre 25 to assess its ability to support joint and multinational operations. The CJTSC is based in Queensland and operates seven regional logistical nodes across Australia.



Talisman Sabre 25 marks the second time the CJTSC has been implemented, aiming to determine how allied forces can organize and deliver logistics support across multiple domains and locations. The CJTSC provides sustainment functions to establish theater conditions by coordinating, synchronizing and delivering theater support effects.



“We want to test the capabilities of combined logistics throughout Australia,” said Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Michael Grinston, the officer in charge of the Combined Joint Operations section within the Combined Joint Theater Support Component. “Setting up this command node allows us to integrate with our partners and build an effective system.”



This year, the CJTSC brought together military personnel from the United States, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, with support from industry logistics partners. The CJTSC includes about 850 U.S. service members, 350 personnel from the Australian Defence Force, along with contractors and public service staff.



"The personnel at the CJTSC play a crucial role in developing the logistical hub we aim to establish in the Pacific," said Grinston. "The extensive knowledge shared among all branches of service and contractors reinforces this concept."



One key training goal of Talisman Sabre 25 is the integration of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Orlando, Florida, which is preparing to assume the lead U.S. role in Talisman Sabre 27.



“I am proud of the work that the Australian Defence Force and the 143rd Sustainment Command have accomplished during this iteration of TS25,” said Brig. Gen. Dawan Johnson, commander of the 143rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary). “Our partnership has been essential in delivering theater-level sustainment capabilities throughout this multinational effort.”



This year's exercise involves evaluating the processes, personnel structure, and coordination efforts of the CJTSC. The goal is to assess whether the concept is viable for future joint operations and whether it can be scaled to meet operational demands in potential conflict scenarios or humanitarian efforts.



“The results from this evaluation will inform how the CJTSC may be used in future exercises and operations,” said Grinston.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, aimed at advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies, and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.