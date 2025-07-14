Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian tanks aboard a U.S. Army watercraft [Image 8 of 9]

    Australian tanks aboard a U.S. Army watercraft

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    An Australian Army Soldier operates the gun turret of an Australian tank aboard a U.S. transport ship during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 in Queensland, Australia, July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sean McCallon)

    TalismanSabre25

