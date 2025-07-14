U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250721-N-NO246-1161 WASHINGTON (July 21, 2025) Musician 1st Class Nick Kroll, from Portsmouth, R.I., performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current presented this concert as part of its outdoor summer concert seires. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)