U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol

250721-N-NO246-1047 WASHINGTON (July 21, 2025) Musician 1st Class Daniel Stewart, from Laceyville, Pa., and Chief Musician Christina Catalanotto, from Slidell, La., perform on the west steps of the United States Capitol. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current presented this concert as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)