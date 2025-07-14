U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250721-N-NO246-1018 WASHINGTON (July 21, 2025) Musician 1st Class Caleb Cox, from Madison Heights, Va., performs during a concert on the west steps of the United States Capitol Building. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current presented this concert as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)