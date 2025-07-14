U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250721-N-NO246-1131 WASHINGTON (July 21, 2025) Musician 1st Class Patrick McAvinue, from Hereford, Md., performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current presented this concert as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)