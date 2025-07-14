Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ava Conway 

    U.S. Navy Band

    250721-N-NO246-1150 WASHINGTON (July 21, 2025) Musician 1st Class Sally Ziesing, from Kirksville, Mo., performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current presented this concert as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 14:05
    Photo ID: 9195934
    VIRIN: 250721-N-NO246-1150
    Resolution: 3714x2471
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Ava Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol
    U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Country Current
    Navy Music
    Navy Band
    Capitol Steps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download