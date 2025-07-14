U.S. Navy Band presents concert featuring Young Artist Solo Competition winners

250721-N-NO246-1150 WASHINGTON (July 21, 2025) Musician 1st Class Sally Ziesing, from Kirksville, Mo., performs on the west steps of the United States Capitol. The U.S. Navy Band Country Current presented this concert as part of its outdoor summer concert series. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Ava Conway)
|06.17.2025
|07.22.2025 14:05
|9195934
|250721-N-NO246-1150
|3714x2471
|4.41 MB
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|3
|0
