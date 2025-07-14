Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, conduct tactical movement drills during the Super Prime BEEF exercise at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. The training emphasized force protection, navigation and small-unit coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)