U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, navigate through rugged terrain while executing land navigation as part of the Super Prime BEEF exercise at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. The exercise reinforced the squadron’s combat readiness and deployment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)