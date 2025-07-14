Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron navigate to distinguish coordinates during the Super Prime BEEF exercise at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. Effective team leadership plays a critical role in successful mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)