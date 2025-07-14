Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Prime BEEF Exercise

    Super Prime BEEF Exercise

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron, learn the fundamentals of land navigation during the Super Prime BEEF exercise at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. The exercise tested expeditionary skills under simulated deployed conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 13:57
    Photo ID: 9195913
    VIRIN: 250717-F-SD514-1017
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Super Prime BEEF Exercise, by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson
    15th Air Force

