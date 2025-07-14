U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron navigate to distinguish coordinates during the Super Prime BEEF exercise at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park, North Carolina, July 17, 2025. Effective team leadership plays a critical role in successful mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 13:57
|Photo ID:
|9195921
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-SD514-1090
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Super Prime BEEF Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.