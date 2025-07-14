USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kieth Pascale from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Warfare Center Combat Training School pilots a DJI Phantom 4 drone during a counter-unmanned aircraft system (cUAS) exercise July 16. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron and 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei to test its cUAS capabilities and interagency communication networks in a realistic drone threat training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Emily Roemer)