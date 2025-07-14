Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness [Image 3 of 4]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Army Private First Class Michael Ortery, 18th Military Police Brigade, simulates the arrest of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kieth Pascale, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Warfare Center Combat Training School, as part of a counter-unmanned aircraft system (cUAS) exercise July 16. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron and 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei to test its cUAS capabilities and interagency communication networks in a realistic drone threat training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Emily Roemer)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 06:17
    Photo ID: 9194889
    VIRIN: 250716-A-A4479-1003
    Resolution: 1395x1046
    Size: 706.99 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

