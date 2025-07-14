USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness

MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Army Private First Class Michael Ortery, 18th Military Police Brigade, simulates the arrest of U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kieth Pascale, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa Warfare Center Combat Training School, as part of a counter-unmanned aircraft system (cUAS) exercise July 16. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron and 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei to test its cUAS capabilities and interagency communication networks in a realistic drone threat training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Emily Roemer)
