USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness

Courtesy Photo | MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Stubblefield, 569th U.S. Forces...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Stubblefield, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron, takes aim at an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) with a handheld counter-UAS device during an exercise July 16. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron and 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei to test its counter-UAS capabilities and interagency communication networks in a realistic drone threat training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Emily Roemer) see less | View Image Page

MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron and 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei July 16 to test its counter-unmanned aircraft systems (cUAS) capabilities and interagency communication networks in a realistic drone threat training exercise.

During the exercise, operators from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa’s Combat Training School flew a DJI Phantom 4 drone over USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ installation near Miesau to simulate a drone threat, testing the operational capabilities of systems and processes currently in place, said Emily Roemer, an antiterrorism officer with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security and the lead planner for this exercise.

The DJI Phantom 4 is a commercially-available small UAS, making it ideal for this type of training, Roemer said.

Staff Sgt. Michael Sopha, noncommissioned officer in charge of cUAS for the 569th USFPS, said the Air Force’s primary role in the exercise was to respond alongside USAG Rheinland-Pfalz in the joint environment, using the most current available cUAS technology to detect and disrupt small UAS in the exercise area.

Systems that were tested included small UAS detectors, signal disruptors and signal hijackers that protect friendly assets and render enemy systems ineffective, Sopha said.

“This exercise showed the importance of a joint force working together to combat small UAS threats. Our procedures are sound,” he said. “Future small UAS capabilities will be far greater, supporting the need for alternative systems to combat them on a large scale.”

Roemer stressed the importance of seamless communication between law enforcement teams from the garrison, the Air Force and the local community.

“Host nation response during a real-world event is critical,” Roemer said. “The Army likes to train how we fight, so we knew getting host nation participation for this exercise was a must.”

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz police chief DJ Diallo noted that working in partnership with German Polizei gives the garrison access to a wider network of security resources, ensuring a robust, resilient security posture.

“The lines between civilian and military airspace are increasingly blurred, demanding seamless information sharing and coordinated responses,” Diallo said. “Without robust international cooperation between Polizei and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DES, we risk critical gaps in our ability to detect, deter, and respond to drone-related threats.”

He added that the garrison, Polizei and Air Force security forces routinely collaborate to improve response capabilities in the local area, leveraging the unique skills and authorities of each service through training exercises and a secure communication platform for real-time information sharing.

Roemer noted that planning the counter-UAS training event with so many joint partners was not without challenges.

“Ensuring that the exercise injects were realistic and involved all the joint partners was probably the biggest challenge,” Roemer said. “All the joint partners exhibited enthusiasm and eagerness to participate, which shows we have built positive relationships and shared trust between all parties.”

As part of the Army Transformation Initiative, the U.S. Army is investing in technologies including artificial intelligence, autonomy and counter-drone systems to outpace future threats faced at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz installations. Continuous transformation ensures the Army can deliver trained, cohesive and lethal teams to meet future challenges in complex operational environments like this one.

U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.

