USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness

MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Stubblefield, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron, takes aim at an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) with a handheld counter-UAS device during an exercise July 16. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron and 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei to test its counter-UAS capabilities and interagency communication networks in a realistic drone threat training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Emily Roemer)