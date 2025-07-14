Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness [Image 1 of 4]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Stubblefield, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron, takes aim at an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) with a handheld counter-UAS device during an exercise July 16. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron and 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei to test its counter-UAS capabilities and interagency communication networks in a realistic drone threat training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Emily Roemer)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 06:17
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
