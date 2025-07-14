MIESAU, Germany – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Stubblefield, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron, takes aim at an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) with a handheld counter-UAS device during an exercise July 16. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz teamed up with the U.S. Air Force 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron and 86th Security Forces Squadron from Ramstein Air Base and German Polizei to test its counter-UAS capabilities and interagency communication networks in a realistic drone threat training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Emily Roemer)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9194887
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-A4479-1002
|Resolution:
|1272x954
|Size:
|567.11 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz partners with Polizei, Air Force to test UAS response readiness [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
