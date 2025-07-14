Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan Fulwider, commanding officer of USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), briefs members of the Australian Navy Cadets on bridge operations aboard the ship on July 20, 2025. Cadets were given the opportunity to see how U.S. Sailors live and work aboard the ship while it was in port in Queensland, Australia. John L. Canley is a Lewis B. Puller class expeditionary mobile base participating in Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)