    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley [Image 7 of 7]

    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan Fulwider, commanding officer of USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), briefs members of the Australian Navy Cadets on bridge operations aboard the ship on July 20, 2025. Cadets were given the opportunity to see how U.S. Sailors live and work aboard the ship while it was in port in Queensland, Australia. John L. Canley is a Lewis B. Puller class expeditionary mobile base participating in Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

