Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

U.S. Navy Capt. Ryan Fulwider, commander of USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), welcomes members of the Australian Navy Cadets aboard the ship on July 20, 2025. Cadets were given the opportunity to see how U.S. Sailors live and work aboard the ship while it was in port in Queensland, Australia. The ship is a Lewis B. Puller class expeditionary mobile base and has been participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)