Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Navy Information Technician 1st Class Jamie Hoffman answers a question about berthing from a member of the Australian Navy Cadets on July 20, 2025 aboard the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6). Cadets were given the opportunity to see how U.S. Sailors live and work aboard the ship while it was in port in Queensland, Australia. The ship is a Lewis B. Puller class expeditionary mobile base and has been participating in Talisman Sabre 2025, the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 02:37
    Photo ID: 9194742
    VIRIN: 250720-A-HF218-5194
    Resolution: 3905x3905
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Brittany Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley
    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley
    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley
    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley
    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley
    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley
    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download