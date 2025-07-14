Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Aircraft Handler 3rd Class Treshawn Hampton helps an Australian Navy cadet don safety gear as part of a presentation on flight deck operations aboard the USS John L. Canley on July 20, 2025. Cadets were given the opportunity to see how members of the ship’s crew live and work while in port Queensland, Australia. John L. Canley is a Lewis B. Puller class expeditionary mobile base participating in Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)