Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retail Specialist 1st Class Andrew Hanson, assigned to the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), explains the significance of the prisoner of war display during a ship tour to members of the Australian Navy Cadets while in port Queensland, Australia, July 20, 2025. John L. Canley is a Lewis B. Puller class expeditionary mobile base and is participating in Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)