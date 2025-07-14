Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

Retail Specialist 1st Class Andrew Hanson, assigned to the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), explains the significance of the prisoner of war display during a ship tour to members of the Australian Navy Cadets while in port Queensland, Australia, July 20, 2025. John L. Canley is a Lewis B. Puller class expeditionary mobile base and is participating in Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2025 02:37
|Photo ID:
|9194744
|VIRIN:
|250720-A-HF218-9424
|Resolution:
|3414x3342
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
