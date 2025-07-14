Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley [Image 5 of 7]

    Australian Navy Cadets visit USS John L. Canley

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Retail Specialist 1st Class Andrew Hanson, assigned to the USS John L. Canley (ESB 6), explains the significance of the prisoner of war display during a ship tour to members of the Australian Navy Cadets while in port Queensland, Australia, July 20, 2025. John L. Canley is a Lewis B. Puller class expeditionary mobile base and is participating in Talisman Sabre 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brittany Whitehead)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.22.2025 02:37
    Photo ID: 9194744
    VIRIN: 250720-A-HF218-9424
    Resolution: 3414x3342
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

