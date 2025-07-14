314th Fighter Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col James Hayward, 314th Fighter Squadron commander, renders a final salute to 314th FS members during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition that announces an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
