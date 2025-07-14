314th Fighter Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Hayward, 314th Fighter Squadron commander, right, relinquishes command of the 314th FS to U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Kuntz, 54th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. Hayward distinguished himself as the 314th FS commander in the performance of outstanding professional skill, leadership, and service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)