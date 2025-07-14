Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    314th Fighter Squadron change of command [Image 4 of 6]

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Airman Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Hamilton, right, assumes command of the 314th Fighter Squadron from U.S. Air Force Jonathan Kuntz, 54th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

