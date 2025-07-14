314th Fighter Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Hamilton, right, assumes command of the 314th Fighter Squadron from U.S. Air Force Jonathan Kuntz, 54th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)