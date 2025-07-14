U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Hamilton, right, assumes command of the 314th Fighter Squadron from U.S. Air Force Jonathan Kuntz, 54th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition deeply rooted in history, signifying the authority of the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9193965
|VIRIN:
|251807-F-TL923-1086
|Resolution:
|5595x3730
|Size:
|3.51 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 314th Fighter Squadron change of command [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.