U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Hayward, 314th Fighter Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Kuntz, 54th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. During his command, Hayward oversaw the training of over 150 F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots, while sustaining the employment of a fleet exceeding 20 F-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9193966
|VIRIN:
|251807-F-TL923-1138
|Resolution:
|5377x3585
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 314th Fighter Squadron change of command [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.