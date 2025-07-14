314th Fighter Squadron change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Hayward, 314th Fighter Squadron commander, right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Jonathan Kuntz, 54th Fighter Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 18, 2025. During his command, Hayward oversaw the training of over 150 F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots, while sustaining the employment of a fleet exceeding 20 F-16s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)