    USS Theodore Roosevelt Navigation Brief [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Navigation Brief

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jadyn Beavers 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Bryan Schrum, middle, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), receives a navigation brief alongside Capt. Michael Silver, left, executive officer, and Command Master Chief Terrance Wright, in the ship’s wardroom July 18, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.18.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 9189602
    VIRIN: 250718-N-PO081-1005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Navigation Brief [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jadyn Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navigation Brief
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

