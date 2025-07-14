USS Theodore Roosevelt Navigation Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Capt. Bryan Schrum, middle, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), receives a navigation brief alongside Capt. Michael Silver, left, executive officer, and Command Master Chief Terrance Wright, in the ship’s wardroom July 18, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jadyn Beavers)